“To ask for the job you know you are good at is not arrogance, it is just confidence”

Postdoctoral Fellowship – Optimization under Uncertainty for Healthcare and Social Good at the University of Toronto. Position Summary: We invite applications for a full-time Postdoctoral Fellowship position to advance research in the field of Optimization under Uncertainty with Applications to Healthcare and Social Good. The candidate will collaborate with Professor Andre Cire (Rotman School of Management & University of Toronto Scarborough) and Professor Adam Diamant (Schulich School of Business at York University). The successful applicant will lead research activities related to the development and implementation of optimization models. They will also receive regular mentorship and training, and will be expected to disseminate their research findings by submitting academic manuscripts to top management science journals such as those on the Financial Times and UT Dallas journal lists.