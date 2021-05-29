“To ask for the job you know you are good at is not arrogance, it is just confidence”
In her December 2010 TED Talk, which has been viewed over three million times, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg stated that ”men attribute their success to themselves and women attribute it to other external factors.” and continued by saying “women systematically underestimate their own abilities.” Unfortunately, a decade after Sandberg took the stage at that Washington D.C. event, women are still fighting for their place at the table. However, one Jerusalem-based project seeks to build on the Facebook executive’s words from the early stages of its participants’ careers.www.calcalistech.com