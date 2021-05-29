Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

$375 per Nassau homeowner?

By Editorial
Newsday
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Who is the best steward of money, the people or the politicians?" It's a core disagreement in American politics. Conservatives argue taxpayers are the wisest users of their own funds, and support low taxes because governments tend toward waste. Liberals give governments more credit for spending well, improving communities and...

www.newsday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Nassau, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
State
Washington State
Nassau County, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Curran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Rebates#Income Taxes#Conservatives#Democrat#The American Rescue Plan#Hempstead Town Board#Covid#Pba#Hofstra University#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Nassau County, NYNews 12

Curran lays out plan for $375 payout for Nassau property owners

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has proposed $100 million in direct cash for struggling homeowners. Curran says under her plan, about 300,000 Nassau homeowners will receive a roughly $375 payment that she says "benefits the middle class." She's hoping the money will then be spent within the county, especially in...
Nassau County, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: Betrayal of a county legislator

Back in March 2015, a rally was held in front of the closed Sixth Precinct building on Community Drive. Ostensibly arranged by the supervisor, the rent-a-crowd of “concerned citizens,” who looked like they had been rounded up from the town’s motor pool, were flanked by what newspapers call “local leaders.”
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.
Great Neck, NYmanhassetpress.com

Bua: The Complete Package

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Frank Bua for more than 25 years. More accurately, I knew of Frank Bua after meeting a number of his students, who seemed unusually self-assured and were knowledgeable and articulate, with a poise not always found in middle school students. I had heard of Frank’s superb teaching, nurturing students who were inquisitive, independent thinkers with a love for learning. I first had my chance to meet Frank several years later in my role as a member of the Board of Education in Great Neck. We had hosted the first of several informal annual meetings and I recall that Frank spoke freely about what is needed in order to relieve some of the angst that seems commonplace with students growing up in the twenty-first century. I saw firsthand how deeply Frank cares for children. However, he also understands the constraints governing a body that has a fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers in a community. He knows firsthand the balancing act that boards constantly need to straddle between “I want” and “I can afford.” He always keeps his eye on the big picture.