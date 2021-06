The release of Solo: A Star Wars Story back in 2018 brought with it not only its own, standalone excitement, but it also brought with it a number of teases regarding where the future of the franchise could be headed. Despite earning relatively positive reviews, the film has the lowest box-office totals of the entire franchise, which, when coupled with some behind-the-scenes shakeups during production, resulted in any plans to continue the series being delayed. However, the release of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 brought with it an unexpected reunion, which has ignited speculation among fans about what this means for the future of Han Solo.