Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford County Safe Baby Court Holds First Graduation

By Press Release
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 17 days ago
A mother of two regained custody of her children and celebrated a new chapter of her life recently at the first graduation ceremony of the Rutherford County Safe Baby Court. Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport presided over the ceremony. The Rutherford County Safe Baby Court, like other...

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

#Foster Care#Safe Baby Courts#The Safe Baby Court
