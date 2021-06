The Murfreesboro City Council is anticipated to approve a revised Solid Waste Ordinance prior to adopting the City’s FY 22 budget to reflect current solid waste best practices, including the bagging of grass clippings and fees for curbside collection of bulk items. The new ordinance shall take effect July 1, 2021, after its passage on second reading. Solid Waste will not charge for new services until offering the public at least two reminders that the new fees are allowable per the revised ordinance.