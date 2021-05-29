Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diets

One Major Side Effect of Yo-Yo Dieting, Says New Study

By Elizabeth Millard
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ghd0v_0aFNebWU00

Women who have a history of yo-yo dieting—also called weight cycling—are significantly more likely to have insomnia and other sleep problems, even if they've only had one incidence of losing and regaining 10 pounds, according to a new study in The Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing.

Researchers looked at data on 506 women, average age 37, who are taking part in a research project for the American Heart Association. About 72% of participants reported one or more episodes of weight cycling, excluding pregnancy, and this prevalence was compared to self-reported sleep issues. Turns out, there's strong evidence of overlap.

Each additional episode of weight cycling was associated with more difficulty falling asleep, shorter sleep time, more frequent use of sleep medications, and more severe insomnia. Yo-yo dieters are also five times more likely to develop obstructive sleep apnea, which has been connected to considerable health risks, including cardiovascular problems. One study found that apnea can boost your chances of heart attack and stroke, for example.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dl1ud_0aFNebWU00

The researchers didn't delve into why yo-yo dieting might be associated with this type of effect, but it's likely a number of factors, says Candice Seti, Psy.D, who provides cognitive therapy for weight management, including insomnia treatment. A major connection point is your metabolism, which plays a significant role in your sleep-wake cycle.

"Yo-yo dieting can wreak havoc on your metabolism," says Seti. "When you lose weight, your metabolism can drop, particularly if you have lost weight quickly. If you fall off the diet and begin to eat more, your metabolism doesn't bounce back as fast. Also, the hormones that manage stress and hunger can end up out of whack from frequent dieting."

Not only can this cause you to gain more weight than you had when you started, but what you'll be gaining is fat, not a mix of muscle and fat. Even worse, it will raise your risk of boosting visceral fat, the kind that wraps around your organs and is considered a health hazard.

"Visceral fat is associated with medical conditions like heart disease and stroke, certain cancers, and type 2 diabetes," says Seti, adding that it can become an ugly cycle: The worse your sleep problems become, the more fat you're likely to put on, and that subsequently impacts your sleep even more.

All of that makes it worth employing a more gradual approach to weight loss, Seti suggests. Instead of dramatic weight cycling, she advises focusing on smaller changes that can help you lose weight at a slower pace—for example, one to two pounds per week. That can help your metabolism adjust, and could help keep your sleep on track as a result.

For more, be sure to check out Weight Loss Tips Experts Wish You Knew About Sooner.

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Losing Weight#Weight Management#Obstructive Sleep Apnea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Diets
News Break
Weight Loss
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

One Secret Side Effect of Stretching Before Breakfast, Say Experts

Stretching is one of those activities that pretty much everyone knows they should be doing more often—especially in the early morning hours when your body feels stiff and achy—but setting aside a few minutes to touch your toes before making your way to the kitchen may get filed away in the "maybe tomorrow" category. But let's be clear: The benefits are undeniable.
WorkoutsPosted by
Best Life

This Exercise Can Make Your Heart Attack Risk Soar, Study Says

People are often told they need to exercise to be healthy, and with good reason: Regular physical activity can help keep both your body and mind sharp. But while there are numerous ways people can add more physical activity to their daily lives, not all exercise is good for everyone. Exercising can put strain on your muscles, including the very important muscles of your heart. In fact, certain exercises can increase your risk of adverse health issues, especially in terms of cardiovascular health. A recent study found that one type of exercise can make your risk of a heart attack soar. Read on to find out what workout you should be holding off on.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Doing This for Just Minutes a Day Can Lower Your Cholesterol

Learning you have high cholesterol can be scary and overwhelming, especially if you're not sure exactly what it means or how to fight it on your own. There are specific lifestyle and diet changes you can make right now to start lowering your cholesterol levels. But first, it's important to better understand what high cholesterol means. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Dietspresspublications.com

How a non-diet approach could help you live healthier

“Maybe I should try keto – my friend Susie lost 25 pounds and she made it look so easy!”. “My sister, Lynn, dropped 10 pounds in a week and all she did was do that intermittent fasting thing!”. How many times have we been dazzled with claims/testimonials like this? Our...
Weight LossKTEN.com

Turbocharge Your Weight Loss with Keto and the Ideal Protein Protocol

Originally Posted On: Turbocharge Your Weight Loss with Keto and the Ideal Protein Protocol – LaVie Center (lavieidealdiet.com) Are you looking to turbocharge your weight loss with Keto and the Ideal Protein Protocol? If so, you have landed in the right place. As you are probably aware, that “Keto” has been immensely popular and mainstream for the past couple of years, and with good reason. The ketogenic diet is effective, and it is at the heart of the Ideal Protein program here in Omaha at La Vie Center for Health & Weight Loss.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Try This Simple Bodyweight Workout to Burn Fat and Get Lean

Take it from me: You don't need a fancy gym or gimmicks in order to get a great workout and lean body. However, if weight training isn't your thing—no judgement here—and you're going the bodyweight route, there is one training method I recommend that can help you maximize your results.
FitnessScranton Times

Added sugars in diet can cause fat accumulation in liver

Q: Can you explain the study that says having too much sugar in your diet is going to make your body produce more fat? I always thought that the reason you gained weight was that you were eating too many calories. A: We believe you’re referring to a study published...
DietsNoozhawk

Charlyn Fargo Ware: How Fiber Leads to a Healthier Diet

Want to make a simple change that will help you have a healthier diet? Eat more fiber. Most of us simply aren’t eating enough. A recent five-year study presented at the American Society for Nutrition’s annual conference found just 7.4% of U.S. adults met the Institute of Medicine’s recommended daily intake of 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories. Fourteen grams of fiber per 1,000 calories translates to 25 to 35 grams per day.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Using Coconut Oil, Says Science

Whether you've been looking for vegan alternatives to your favorite animal-based fats or just love adding a touch of tropical flavor to your dishes, odds are you've considered—or tried—incorporating coconut oil into your cooking. And it's not just coconut oil's trendiness that makes it deserving of a spot on your...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

How Erica Lost 160 Pounds After Yo-Yo Dieting For Years

Eighty pounds lost, then 100 pounds gained. Twice. That was the history of 35-year-old Oregon resident Erica Kennett in her attempts at weight loss. As it turned out, her third effort, however, on that roller coaster would be the charm — and the endpoint. Kennett had struggled with her weight...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Simple Weight Loss Technique Is Effective

A simple fasting technique called the 16:8 diet is an effective way to lose weight, research finds. It involves eating whatever you like between the hours of 10am and 6pm. Outside these hours, only water and other calorie-free drinks are allowed. The name comes from the fact that it involves...
DietsPosted by
EatThis

Ways Eating Fruit Can Help You Lose Weight, Say Dietitians

Cherries, grapes, white peaches. Bananas, apricots, cantaloupe. Watermelon, apples, pears. We could go on and on, but we'll get to the heart of it: Fruit is refreshing, delicious, and affordable. It's also really darn good for you and can help amp up your weight loss efforts—big time. To that end, we tapped dietitians to share all the amazing ways fruit can fill you up and slim you down. Read on, and for more on how to eat healthy, don't miss 15 Underrated Weight Loss Tips That Actually Work.
Posted by
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Foods High in Magnesium and Potassium for Healthy Blood Pressure

Magnesium and potassium go hand-in-hand in regulating blood pressure. But that's not all these minerals do. Magnesium is vital for managing nerve and muscle function, regulating blood pressure and blood sugar, and making protein and DNA, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Potassium helps contract muscles, relax blood vessels, keep the heart and kidneys healthy and support cell function, according to the NIH.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Do These Exercises for a Toned and Healthy Summer Body, Says Trainer

It should probably come as no surprise that, as a professional trainer based in sunny Los Angeles, I routinely work with clients who voice their strong interest in looking their best in a swimsuit. If you're someone with similar goals in mind, I'll tell you the same thing that I tell them: If you want to feel great, be healthy, and look your best, you need to eat a diet rich in whole foods, you need to cut down on alcohol, you need to get plenty of sleep, and you need to exercise.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

The Largest Study on Food-Induced Inflammation Just Revealed This Surprising Effect

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for as many as 1 in 4 deaths every year. Some of the risk factors of this disease include high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking. Outside of family history, we know that the main culprits are diet and other lifestyle factors, but new research suggests that some individuals may be at higher risk simply because of the way their body responds to eating certain foods.