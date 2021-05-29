Cancel
Check Out The Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move"

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are going to see a few faces they don’t see that often these days if they decide to log on to HBO Max to watch No Sudden Move. The premise sounds pretty simple, several different individuals are hired to steal a certain document, but when their plans go awry and they find that the document isn’t where it’s supposed to be they start looking for the person that hired them, thereby creating more problems in an already crime-ravaged city. In a way, this sounds like the plan of a single person that’s looking to cut out a lot of low-end criminals by using what could be an effective method of getting them to turn on each other and do most of the legwork, but it could be something else since even if criminals don’t trust each other they’re often smarter than this in the movies. Of course, they’re also often dumber as well and could easily fall into such a trap. But the effect of having criminals turning on one another in a movie isn’t such a far-fetched idea since the overall lesson is that crime might pay but it doesn’t guarantee loyalty in any sense. Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, and several others have already been confirmed to the cast as the project will be headed to HBO Max for a release in June. There’s something about crime stories that make them appealing to a lot of people for one reason or another and with certain actors, a story can take off in a big way since there are plenty of actors that can make such a story work, but some are just a little better at it. It’s not often that we get to see Brendan Fraser these days so it’s bound to be interesting to see what he’ll bring to the movie.

www.tvovermind.com
