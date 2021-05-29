Cancel
Tahmima Anam ‘As a woman, I’m aware of the limitations of tech’

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReaders may know Tahmima Anam as the author of a trilogy of sombre, lyrical novels centred on the 1971 Bangladesh war of independence and its fallout: A Golden Age (2007), which won the Commonwealth writers’ prize for best first book and was shortlisted for the Guardian first book award; The Good Muslim (2011); and The Bones of Grace (2016). She constructed that fictional world largely around the memories of her relatives in Bangladesh, who endured those times – it doesn’t mirror her own experience. Born in Dhaka in 1975, four years after the war, Anam grew up in Paris, New York and Bangkok, went to college in New England and now lives in London. When she travelled to Bangladesh she used to feel “like I didn’t belong”, she says. “Those books were my way of putting myself back into that identity. I would wake up, sit down at my desk, cry all day and write, and then I would turn my computer off and go to sleep. If you feel, as I did, a very complex relationship to a place, writing a book about it is a great way to stake your claim: that is my country, that is my history.”

Books & Literaturerichardhartley.com

The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam review – a deft take on tech times

From John Carreyrou’s award-winning Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup to Reeves Wiedeman’s WeWork shakedown Billion Dollar Loser, the real-life stories coming out of startup land are so far-fetched that you could be forgiven for thinking there’s no ground left for invention. So what role can...
LifestyleFinancial Times

How I Spend It: Award-winning author Tahmima Anam adores her Vitamix

I once had a cupboard full of blenders. Hand blenders, stick blenders, food processors and, of course, the giant eats-everything-in-its-path Vitamix. My son was born premature and couldn’t eat solid food, so I had been blending all his meals for five years. And then, in the summer of 2018, all that changed when we enrolled him in the feeding therapy programme at St Mary’s, a small children’s hospital in Queens, New York. The doctors and nurses at St Mary’s spent three months teaching him to chew – painstaking eight-hour days of therapy – until, finally, he took his first bite of a piece of toast and our lives changed for ever.
