Sixty-one Williamson County high school students are earning their Seals of Biliteracy from the State, which is more than triple the number of WCS students to earn it in 2020. The Seal of Biliteracy program began in the 2019-20 school year and honors students who have a high proficiency in speaking, reading and writing in at least one language other than English. Students may earn a Silver or Gold Seal. The Silver Seal is awarded by the State, and the Gold Seal is a district award to reward students for going to the next level.