I fell in love with both perfume and Sauternes at roughly the same time, when I moved to the Côte d’Azur for work in 1982. As it happens, neither had anything to do with either the proximity of Grasse or the excellence of local wine merchants. Instead, a colleague of mine arranged for his brother-in-law, a Bordeaux dealer, to show us some wines. He cracked open a bottle of 1981 Château Lamothe Bergeron (now defunct), passed around a square-format laminated photograph of mouldy grapes, and I walked out with two cases of my new crush, not realising what had just begun.