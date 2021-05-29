UPDATE: Third Person Identified In Deadly Old Road 30 Crash

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.