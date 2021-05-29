Cancel
Indiana State

UPDATE: Third Person Identified In Deadly Old Road 30 Crash

By Press Release
inkfreenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERCETON — Authorities have identified the third of three people killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. The collision on Old Road 30, east of State Road 13, occurred at 3:39 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that an eastbound Nissan Maxima was passing an eastbound motorcycle and collided head-on with a...

www.inkfreenews.com
