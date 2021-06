We already knew this going in, but another playoff series agains the Clippers drove that point home. Luka’s supporting cast just isn’t good enough. That doesn’t mean these guys are terrible and that I hate them as players. Quite the opposite, actually. Dorian Finney-Smith is a warrior and more than welcome to stick around for the long haul. Tim Hardaway Jr. has proved himself one of the most explosive complimentary scorers in the game and an invaluable tone setter. Maxi Kleber has worked himself into a solid three-and-D big man. I could go on, but you get the point: I like these guys. They’re solid players.