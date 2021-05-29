Can athletic testing really predict an NFL Draft prospect’s success?
Every year when the NFL Combine rolls around, fans and pundits alike analyze each NFL Draft prospect’s athletic testing numbers. How much do these numbers matter?. Back during the 2018 NFL Combine, current Kansas City Chiefs and former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman, Orlando Brown Jr., had a performance that Bleacher Report dubbed as “the worst in the history of the event.” Every year during the pre-draft process, the NFL Combine is held and players demonstrate their pre-draft athletic measurables, through a series of tests that hope to predict NFL upside.withthefirstpick.com