Can athletic testing really predict an NFL Draft prospect’s success?

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. My versatility definitely sets me apart, I can impact the game in a multitude of ways. I have played every single position in the secondary so there is many ways defensive coordinators will be able to use me. With what offenses are trying to do in today’s game, I understand that there is high value in a multiple skillset like mine. Then I would also say that my football intelligence makes me top prospect because my understanding of offenses and how to operate within a scheme allow me to play faster than most. I know how to watch and dissect film and I dedicate myself to preparation in order to maximize my performances. Lastly I would say that the level of physicality and aggression I play with is something that stands out about my game.