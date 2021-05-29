Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 reasons Kendrick Green could prove to be Steelers best draft choice

By Tommy Jaggi
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendrick Green wasn’t selected until late in the third round, but here’s why he could prove to be the Steelers best draft choice in 2021. When the Steelers took Kendrick Green with their third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, it caught me off guard a little. Despite center being arguably the biggest need on the team, Pittsburgh passed on Landon Dickerson in the first round, Creed Humphrey in the second, and Quinn Meinerz in the third to ultimately take the player they had their eyes set on.

stillcurtain.com
FanSided

FanSided

98K+
Followers
283K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Pittsburgh#American Football#Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers center Kendrick Green can be an improvement over an old Maurkice Pouncey

Quarterback Matt Robinson #12 of the Illinois Fighting Illini carries the ball as teammate Kendrick Green #53 blocks. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) The Steelers are hoping they found their center of the future in Kendrick Green. Here’s why he can be an improvement over an aging Maurkice Pouncey. First...
NFLsteelers.com

Williamson Draft Review: Kendrick Green

Matt Williamson is a former NFL scout and current co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio Subscribe to the podcast here. Williamson's opinions do not reflect those of the Steelers organization. The Draft Pick: ﻿Kendrick Green﻿, C, Illinois. The Draft Spot: Third Round, 87th Overall. After the Steelers selected...
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Draft deep dive: Why didn't Kendrick Green play at center much in college?

Scouts have had plenty to say about the Steelers’ draft picks in the weeks since the NFL draft. But what do those who’ve watched them closest think of their fit with their new team? The Post-Gazette is finding out with questions for beat writers who covered each pick in college.
Pittsburgh, PASteelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch — C Kendrick Green — Stock Up

Now that the 2021 offseason has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Why hasn’t Kendrick Green signed his contract with the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to begin mandatory mini camp this week. Once complete, the Steelers players will have a little more than a month until they are scheduled to report for training camp in preparation for the 2021 season. Although the Steelers have 90 players currently on the roster, only 89 of those players are under contract.
NFLUSA Today

3 Steelers backups Pittsburgh could count on in 2021

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field this season, there will be multiple new starters on both sides of the ball. But there are also going to be several guys who will get key promotions on the depth chart and could be counted on to contribute far more than last season.
NFLUSA Today

Steelers land 3 on TD Wire's best pass rushers list

Over the course of the last four seasons, no team has been better at sacking the quarterback than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Part of the reason the Steelers are so good at getting after opposing quarterbacks is that they come at you in waves and from all over the field. Our...
NFLUSA Today

Steelers re-build offense in new 2022 NFL mock draft

A new era will begin for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. The impending retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger means the Steelers will have a new starting quarterback for the first time in 18 seasons. Is that quarterback already on the roster?. For our friends over at Draft Wire with their...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 far-too-early needs for Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some big needs on the horizon. Here’s a look ahead at what they could be targeting in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers did a good job beefing up their offense with nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, but there are still several positions that fans believe they haven’t done enough to improve this year. After losing some prominent players like Bud Dupree, Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, and Alejandro Villanueva this offseason, many fans were hoping they would do more to address these positions this offseason.
NFLUSA Today

3 reasons the Steelers could regret bringing QB Ben Roethlisberger back

There was some question when the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 season ended about whether or not quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would return. His best friend on the team, Maurkice Pouncey retired and with his massive cap hit it was hard to be sure everything would work out. But the Steelers and Roethlisberger...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

7 Steelers veterans could end up on the chopping block

Cuts are a part of football. Every year all 32 teams need to shed 37 players from their active roster before the start of the regular season. Majority of the time the players cut will be nothing more than the guys on reserve/future contracts; however, sometimes those players force their way on to teams. Combine this with an influx of talent through the NFL Draft and a number of veteran players will find their names on the chopping block.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers Projected to Receive Two Compensatory Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are projected to receive two compensatory draft picks in 2022. The NFL does all it can to achieve balance. After all, a one-sided league does nothing for ratings, players, fans or even owners looking to make some dough on their respective clubs. Many rules and regulations are put into place to ensure good teams have a difficult time turning into perennial powerhouses while also giving opportunities to struggling teams to turn the tide for the better.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Analytics suggest Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick is best safety in the NFL

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been disrespected in safety rankings, but here’s why advanced analytics suggest the Steelers safety is the best in the game. The Steelers have always had pretty good defenses, but the team certainly went through a drought a few years back when their offense was great and their defense was lacking. Fortunately, this turned around fast after trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles sign three more draft choices, leaving only two unsigned

The Eagles announced Friday that they have signed three more draft choices. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, defensive end Tarron Jackson and defensive end Patrick Johnson are under contract. They join the team’s four draft choices who signed Thursday. Offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, a second-round choice, and safety JaCoby Stevens, a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Could Derion Kendrick still be a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

It’s fair to say that Derion Kendrick’s college football career has been a rollercoaster. A highly-rated offensive player in high school, who spent time at both quarterback and wide receiver, Kendrick was one of the top players in the 2018 recruiting class. He committed to the Clemson Tigers in 2018 to play WR, turning down offers from SEC powerhouses such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia.
NFLESPN

How Steelers' new offense could prolong Ben Roethlisberger's career

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger proclaimed the team's 2021 offense would be like nothing ever seen before. The Steelers would throw everything at everybody. But Roethlisberger, speaking for the first time since throwing four interceptions in a 48-37 first-round playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, said it with...