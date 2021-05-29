3 reasons Kendrick Green could prove to be Steelers best draft choice

Kendrick Green wasn’t selected until late in the third round, but here’s why he could prove to be the Steelers best draft choice in 2021. When the Steelers took Kendrick Green with their third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, it caught me off guard a little. Despite center being arguably the biggest need on the team, Pittsburgh passed on Landon Dickerson in the first round, Creed Humphrey in the second, and Quinn Meinerz in the third to ultimately take the player they had their eyes set on.