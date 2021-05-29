Cancel
Premier League

Man City vs Chelsea: The UCL final broken down by statistics

By Vansh Ambashta
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea faces Manchester City in the biggest game of the season as both sides look to win the coveted Champions League trophy. Manchester City has already won two trophies this season, the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. Meanwhile, Chelsea barely managed to scrape into the top four on the final matchday. Both teams have had contrasting seasons as Man City has been remarkably consistent while the Blues have struggled to sustain their good performances this campaign. Both teams have depended on their systems to win the games rather than individuals scoring regularly. Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez are Man City’s top goalscorers in the competition with four goals each. Similarly, Chelsea’s leading goal scorer is Olivier Giroud with six goals, four of which came in a group stage game against Sevilla.

