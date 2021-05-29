What was Amalia’s big secret on The Nevers Season 1?

We certainly had five episodes’ worth of clues that something was up with Amalia:. rought back from the dead the day the fish spaceship Galanthi appeared in the London sky; her line to the Beggar King about her face not being her face; all that talk of her mission and confusion about what it means; her insistence that the Turned had a higher purpose, although she was unsure whether she was really fit to be their leader; and that hinted backstory with Maladie and Dr. Cousens. Did I anticipate that The Nevers would go into Dark territory, with time travel, a future world destroyed by war, and a character ending up in a reality decades away from the one in which they were born? I did not! So, to all who had “Amalia is a time traveler, duh” on your The Nevers bingo board, congratulations!