What was Amalia’s big secret on The Nevers Season 1?

By Alexandria Ingham
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the beginning of The Nevers Season 1, we knew Amalia True had a big secret. What was that secret? Where had she come from?. You’ve had the chance to catch up on The Nevers Season 1. As an Outlander fan, this is certainly a series to watch. Laura Donnelly plays the lead, Amalia True.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Outlander#The Nevers Season 1#Hbo
