Clemson football: Why people are high on D.J. Uiagalelei’s Heisman chances
The Clemson football program has never had a Heisman Trophy winner, but that all could be about to change in the near future. Now, we know what you’re thinking. Clemson football fans have seemingly grown accustomed to seeing Tigers get snubbed for the award as we’ve seen the last two previous quarterbacks- Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence– both as finalists and major contenders to just walk away empty-handed.rubbingtherock.com