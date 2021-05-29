Clemson football: Why people are high on D.J. Uiagalelei’s Heisman chances

Whether it’s by the transfer portal or incoming freshmen, Michigan football’s 2021 roster still needs to be worked on before fall camp. With only a few months before camp kicks off, the Michigan football team has some vital issues to attend to. Coming off a season that no one wants to remember brings new hope for another chance to right the ship. However, head coach Jim Harbaugh knows he has to do something drastic to ease the growing concerns of the fanbase to save his job for at least another season.