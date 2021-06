There’s no way around it: Grant Williams’s sophomore season hasn’t gone the way he or the Boston Celtics envisioned. The Tennessee product showed promise last season in his rookie campaign, using strong defense and occasionally serviceable offense to earn important minutes. But his numbers barely have improved this season — some have regressed — and his role has been anything but defined. In 63 regular season games, Williams averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.