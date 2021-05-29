Cancel
Newton, MA

Newton Out Doors exhibit brings art to village centers

Wicked Local
 17 days ago

Newton Community Pride recently launched its Newton Out Doors citywide public art initiative. Newton Out Doors involves the outdoor installation of 25 "upcycled" wooden doors decorated by local and regional artists and placed in and around eight of Newton's village centers. This initiative, which will run through the summer, is designed to encourage the enjoyment of art in a safe, socially distanced manner and to promote the walkability and economic vitality of Newton's unique village centers.

#Public Art#Newton Community Pride#Auburndale Lrb#Ncp#Fuller Craft Museum#Newton Open Studios#Medford Arts Council#New Art Center#Village Bank#Newton Out Doors
