Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bronson Reed On Which WWE Star Is His Dream Match

By Marco Rovere
wrestlinginc.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a guest on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed joined the show and talked about winning the championship against Johnny Gargano on May 18th’s episode of NXT. Reed defeated Gargano in a steel cage match to capture his first singles championship...

www.wrestlinginc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Bronson Reed
Person
Triple H
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Mark Henry
Person
Johnny Gargano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Bell#Nxt North American#The Nation Of Domination#Raw#Smackdown#Wrestling Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Sean Waltman Recalls WWE Fire Spots With Kane And Chyna That Went Wrong

On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman sat down with Chris Van Vliet of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. They looked back on Waltman’s tag team and feud with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kane. During their feud, Waltman attacked Kane with a flamethrower, and Waltman revealed a behind the scenes detail from that spot.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” Matches Revealed

Two more matches have been revealed for the upcoming WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House 2021” event. WWE announced on tonight’s NXT show that Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight will face off in singles action at Takeover. It was noted that WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. will be watching closely.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Bronson Reed Says He Got “The Claw” Hand Gesture From A Lady Gaga Concert

As a guest on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed spoke about taking inspiration from Bam Bam Bigelow as a wrestler. Reed just won the NXT North American Championship on a previous episode of NXT by defeating Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match to main event the show. The new champion spoke about how Bigelow was someone he viewed as similar to himself and loved his look.
WWE411mania.com

Raw Women’s Title Match Official For WWE Hell in a Cell

It’s official: Rhea Ripley will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was confirmed that Ripley will face Flair at the PPV, which takes place on June 20th. The show airs live from the Thunderdome on Peacock in...
WWE411mania.com

Match Added To Next Week’s Episode of WWE NXT

During today’s episode of the Bump, it was announced that Oney Lorcan and Austin Theory will go one on one for next week’s episode of NXT. The two had a brawl last night after arguing over who would have won (Pete Dunne or Johnny Gargano) if Adam Cole had interrupted the triple threat with Kyle O’Reilly last night. That match was a no contest and it was eventually announced that Karrion Kross would face Cole, O’Reilly, Gargano and Dunne at NXT Takeover: In Your House. Here’s the updated lineup for next Tuesday:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Tell Raw Star To ‘Gain Muscle’

WWE star Mansoor recently revealed in his latest ArabNews.com column that WWE officials have told him that they want him to put on some muscle mass. It is noted that he has been working with a new personal trainer, the same one used by WWE United States Champion Sheamus, to help bulk up. The Miz Surprising WWE Injury Update.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: Title Match, #1 Contender To Be Crowned

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming “Takeover: In Your House” event. Tonight’s show will open with Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne to determine the Takeover challenger for NXT Champion Karrion Kross. The match will air with only picture-in-picture commercials.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Books New Tag Team Match For SmackDown Next Week

WWE booked an exciting SmackDown this week, bookended by Tag Team Title matches. They already have another exciting match booked for next week. During SmackDown this week, The Street Profits were jumped by Otis. That sparked a new rivalry between the Alpha Academy and the Profits. Next week they will collide in tag team action.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Josh Alexander Names Which Released WWE Star He Wants In Impact Wrestling

Current Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Josh Alexander recently sat down with James Walsh for another episode of Wrestling Epicenter. During the interview Alexander was asked which of the talent from the recent WWE releases he would like to see sign with Impact Wrestling. “For me, just as a fan,...
WWEComicBook

Drew McIntyre Earns WWE Championship Match at WWE Hell in Cell During WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre officially earned his next shot at the WWE Championship during this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Kofi Kingston in a No. 1 contender's match in the show's main event. After failing against Lashley at WrestleMania 37 and again in a triple threat at WrestleMania Backlash (even though he wasn't pinned), McIntyre assisted Kingston in getting a non-title victory over "The All Mighty" a few weeks back. Lashley and MVP then sabotaged a No. 1 contender's match last week, forcing McIntyre and Kingston to run the match back on Memorial Day.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bronson Reed on Being Inspired by Lady Gaga

Bronson Reed is the current NXT North American Champion, and he recently spoke about being inspired by Lady Gaga. Bronson Reed has a very unique claw gesture. He stated on WWE After the Bell that he got the claw gesture from Lady Gaga. “In the independents, I was like I...
WWEPWMania

Billy Corgan Comments On Which Released WWE Stars He Would Like In NWA

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Billy Corgan commented on which released WWE stars he would like to have join the NWA:. “Braun Strowman. If he was green in NXT, I’d be jumping all over it. There aren’t a lot of big guys who have that level of ability. How do you let a guy like that out the door? I don’t mean to be critical, I’m not making the business decision, but I don’t know how you let a guy like that go. Ruby Riott, I think has a very bright future. Lana, holy cow, how do you let her go? I’ve seen Lana in person, behind the scenes, a truly beautiful woman and marketable to the nines. She’s worked very hard, from what I’ve seen in public and behind the scenes, to really improve. I don’t know how you let her go. I don’t understand it, but I’m not making those decisions. When you look at that list, I was like, ‘this is wild,’ especially when things are heating up between AEW and WWE, at least in the public’s mind. Maybe WWE doesn’t feel that way. To dump key talents like that at this time seems like an odd decision.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Hypes Title Match On WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s big match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. As noted, tonight’s SmackDown on FOX will see Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Usos. Reigns commented on this being a huge opportunity for The Usos, and for the family.
WWEculturedvultures.com

Braun Strowman’s 5 Best WWE Matches & Moments

In a shocking turn of events, WWE came to terms with the release of ‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman as part of this week’s big cuts. The former Universal Champion, who has in the past headlined pay-per-views against the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, is now free to enjoy the fruits of the independent wrestling circuit, which avenues opening up that could lead him to promotions such as AEW and NJPW if he were so inclined.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Gail Kim Talks Dream Ironwoman Match Opponents

Today, Impact Wrestling hosted a media press conference to hype up the upcoming X-Division title match between Josh Alexander (c.) and TJP. Hosted by Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, Gail Kim, this press conference would build the friendly rivalry between the champion and his contender. While eWrestlingNews.com has learned of TJP and Josh Alexander’s training strategies, mindsets, and more – we also learned the thoughts of the event’s host.
WWEdigitalspy.com

WWE's Adam Pearce talks training Bad Bunny for WrestleMania match

At WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny shocked the WWE Universe with his amazing debut performance, teaming up with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. While many were surprised to see how well Bad Bunny transferred from The Grammys stage to the WWE ring, one person who wasn't shocked was Adam Pearce.
WWE411mania.com

Alexander Wolfe On His Experiences With Velveteen Dream, Weighs In On Accusations Against Dream

Alexander Wolfe shared his thoughts on Velveteen Dream and the allegations against him in a new interview. As you may recall, Dream was released from WWE last month months after being taken off of TV, which happened soon a month and a half after new allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors were made against him. Dream has denied the allegations and said they “ultimately resulted in my termination with WWE.”
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE NXT Set Up Practice Matches For Higher-Ups Scouting Talent

WWE just let six Superstars go and their roster could use some more bodies in the locker room. NXT could lose a few stars in the process. It was previously reported that more NXT call-ups could be on the way, and they are working on that right now. According to...