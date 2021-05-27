Cancel
Apple, PayPal signal growing interest in crypto

By Grace Broadbent
eMarketer
Cover picture for the articleBoth companies have hinted at future plans to expand crypto capabilities:. An Apple job posting suggests the company may be ready to move into crypto. Apple posted an opening for a business development role that will strike partnerships with “alternative payment” providers. The role requires experience with digital wallets; fast payments; buy now, pay later (BNPL); and cryptos, and the employee will work with the Apple Pay and iPhone Wallet app team, suggesting Apple wants to add crypto payments to its mobile wallet.

