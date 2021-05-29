Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Museum of Illusions plans fall 2021 opening in Philly

WHYY
 17 days ago
A museum filled with optical illusions, holograms, and visually immersive exhibits is coming to Philadelphia this fall. The Museum of Illusions announced on Tuesday that it plans to open a location at 4th and Market streets in Old City. The museum, slated to open a stone’s throw from the Liberty...

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

