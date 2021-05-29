Cancel
Premier League

Liverpool Rumors: Reds To Fill Jadon Sancho Transfer Spot With 2 Prolific Strikers – Report

By John Tan
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool might not pursue Jadon Sancho this summer, a report says. The Reds are in talks with AC Milan for the possible transfer of Hakan Calhanoglu, another report says. RB Salzburg's Patson Daka is reportedly also on the Merseyside outfit's radar. Liverpool may have ended its pursuit of Jadon Sancho...

Jadon Sancho
Jurgen Klopp
#Reds#Manchester United#Ac Milan#Rb Salzburg#Anfield#Rb Leipzig#Borussia Dortmund#English#Liverpool Echo#Italian#German#Austrian#Red Bull Salzburg#Zambian#Arsenal#Hammers
UEFAThe Offside

Milan Player Ratings: Milan 0-0 Cagliari

Usually, I give a recap of both the first and second half but in this match I really can't because absolutely NOTHING happened the whole match and AC Milan looked like a joke. After beating Juventus and smashing Torino, Milan had the golden opportunity to clinch a Champions League spot against Cagliari. Sadly Milan failed to show up at all and looked like they didn't even want to qualify for Champions League. A performance like that so close to the end of the season is disrespectful to the club and the fan base. Nobody showed up on the team except for Gigio and Cagliari was actually the team with the more clear cut chances. Now Milan have to beat Atalanta in order to secure a spot in Champions League. Not to be pessimistic but Milan beating Atlanta is a long shot and it really does seem like Milan will miss out on the Champions League for another year. If Milan do fail to capitalize then this will be one of the biggest collapses in recent memory. In his press conference, Pioli said that not making Champions League would not be a failure but I have to disagree and that mentality is a massive problem for the club.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fans Slam Gini Wijnaldum For Reaction To Alisson’s Amazing Winner

Liverpool fans are still reeling from Alisson's last-minute heroics against West Brom, but midfielder Gini Wijnaldum seemed to take it all calmly in his stride on the pitch. The Reds' Premier League match, a vital one in their fight for a top-four spot, looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Until Alisson came up for a 94th-minute header and rose to thump it past Sam Johnstone into the net.
Premier LeagueESPN

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpools match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his teams top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchels happiness,...
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

MILAN — AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
UEFAESPN

Toothless Milan blow top-four chance with Cagliari stalemate

May 16 (Reuters) - AC Milan squandered the chance to secure a long-awaited return to the Champions League as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came to their rescue in a 0-0 Serie A draw at home to Cagliari on Sunday. Victory over the 16th-placed Sardinians would have assured Milan of a top-four...
Soccersempremilan.com

Report: Milan officially contact entourage of 24-year-old Argentine defender – the latest

AC Milan have officially reached out to the entourage of Marco Senesi to gauge his availability ahead of the summer window, a report claims. It was reported earlier today by TMW that Milan are once again closely following the left-footed central defender. The 24-year-old Argentine was linked to Milan last summer and now the Rossoneri are talking about him again as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.
UEFAYardbarker

Milan face worst opponent at the worst time but the cycle could close where it all began

AC Milan now face an uphill battle to secure a top four spot after a damaging 0-0 draw at home against Cagliari last night. As La Gazzetta dello Sport writes (via MilanNews), the match against Atalanta will be a real mountain to climb and the Rossoneri will have to win a place in the Champions League by facing their most feared opponent, the only one they have not been able to beat during the management of Pioli.
UEFAYardbarker

Fiorentina want to give star striker big pay rise and €80-100m clause to fend off Milan

Fiorentina want to try and fend off interest from AC Milan and other top clubs in striker Dusan Vlahovic and are preparing a contract offer, a report claims. Many outlets are continuing to report that Vlahovic is Milan’s number one target to reinforce the attack this season as the management look for a young centre-forward who can rotate with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and allow the Swede to manage his work load better.
UEFAYardbarker

Journalist criticises ‘strangled’ Milan who ‘failed the test’ vs. Cagliari: “A psychological paralysis”

Journalist Paolo Condo has criticised Milan for their failure to put nerves aside and take care of business against Cagliari at San Siro last night. Milan knew they had the opportunity to clinch a top four spot against a side who had secured safety shortly before the game thanks to Benevento dropping points against Crotone, but they were unable to score despite having netted 12 times in the previous three games.
UEFAsempremilan.com

MN: Without top four Milan’s plans change – Pioli unsafe, swap deals, loans and big departures

AC Milan were unable to take advantage of the position they found themselves in on Sunday night as they failed to beat Cagliari at San Siro. As MilanNews writes, the Rossoneri – on Sunday 23 May – will play for qualification for the next Champions League in Bergamo against Atalanta. The team cannot rely on what Napoli and Juventus will do or watch on; the team need to win. After wasting their ‘match point’ against Leonardo Semplici’s side, another one is in hand against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who will play in the cup final on Wednesday night.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Pioli believes Milan suffered from ‘pressure and tension’ and admits ‘a bit of everything’ went wrong vs. Cagliari

Head coach Stefano Pioli believes his Milan side suffered most from ‘pressure and tension’ which produced a performance lacking in ‘pace and quality’. Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.