Old headstones at Kent's Pioneer Cemetery getting new life thanks to dedicated volunteers

Founded in 1810, Pioneer Cemetery was the first cemetery in Kent and the final resting place for some of the city's most notable families. The Haymaker Family, who were some of the oldest settlers of the area, set aside two acres of land for burials, Nancy Stillwagon, Pioneer Cemetery Preservation Group secretary, said. Eva Meyers Haymaker was actually the first to be interred on the land. She was 56 years old and, according to an old newsletter from the Kent Historical Society, had only lived in the area for four years.