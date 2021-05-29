Guest Editorial: Manatees are starving to death, but Florida doesn't seem to love them enough to save them

We love manatees in Florida. We put them on license plates. We name our school mascots after them. We brag about the beloved sea cows to out-of-state friends. But Florida’s decision-makers aren’t showing the love, putting economic interest over the preservation of manatee habitats. They have allowed urban development to spread without enough safeguards, defunded environmental agencies and imposed water-quality standards that are friendly to polluters. And even when those standards are stringent enough, Florida has failed to enforce them.