Voices of Faith: Will you pray for me?

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI called. She prayed. She never missed a beat. Her prayers always helped. It was always right on time. My Grandma, Patricia Matthews, was the definition of faith. She was love. She was life. She was grace. As a child, she took me to church. We would be there for...

Mental HealthIndianapolis Recorder

‘You can have God and a therapist’: balancing mental health and faith

TaMara Breeding-Goode was 16 the first time she attempted suicide. At the time, she said she didn’t have a strong relationship with God, despite being raised Baptist. She struggled alone for years with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. After “being led” to Scott United Methodist Church a few years ago, Breeding-Goode found her calling.
HealthPride Publishing

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’It makes me pray more fervently

“In Jesus’ name, I pray.” Scrolling through social media platforms, receiving group texts or calls from individuals, we are bombarded with news that asks that we pray for others. We often see a symbol of praying hands only, with no words attached. Sometimes there might be just one word, ‘praying.’ Does that symbolize those persons are actually taking time to whisper a prayer, shout a prayer or perhaps simply acknowledge that the information is received? We don’t know.
ReligionReporter

Faith Matters: When we find our voice

Not all voices sound the same. Some voices are soft while others are loud. Some are deep and low while others are high-pitched and airy. Some voices are used to offer words of encouragement and affirmation while others utter words that cut like daggers. Some voices speak truth while others fuel the flames of falsehood. How we use our voices -- individually and collectively -- matters, as do the voices we choose to embrace and follow. In order to find our God-given voice and then use it for good, we must first listen for God’s voice -- a voice filled with both power and love, a voice that often catches us off guard and shakes us to our very core. The prophet Isaiah, about whom we read in the Hebrew scriptures, heard such a voice and was forever changed.
Religionkcbi.org

5 Ways That You Can Effectively Share Your Faith At Work

Like many other people, you might spend most of your waking hours at work. And you’ve likely built ongoing relationships with your coworkers, customers, and others in your organization. But the prospect of sharing your faith there could seem daunting. After all, the wrong approach to evangelism could land you in trouble in the workplace.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Column: God wants a relationship with you and me

When it comes to God’s existence, the Bible says there are people who have seen sufficient evidence, but they still try to suppress the truth about God. For instance, the Apostle Paul tells us “Ever since the world was created, people have seen the Earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities, his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God.
Religionlynnlacher.com

Through Faith You Receive

But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. Your faith is so important to God that without faith it is impossible to please Him. Faith in the finished work of Jesus is the opposite of faith in your own works. It is the work of Jesus that saved and favored you with unconditional love on Calvary. You can’t save yourself or win favor from God. You can’t earn what has already been earned. You are favored by God because of the finished work of the Grace of Jesus. Jesus already took your sins, your sickness, your pain so that they don’t have to define who you are.
ReligionThe Bronx Chronicle

Matters of Faith: What Are You Saying?

“Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers.”. I read somewhere that “a well-read Bible is a sign of a well-fed soul.” I believe that! You should be spiritually nourished and ecumenically healthy from a regular intake of the Word of God. In Psalm 34:8, we are encouraged to dine on the Word; “Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good: Blessed is the man who trusts in Him.” Once you have gotten a taste, you’ll begin to see just how good the Word is for you. It is daily sustenance for your soul; something to chew on as you go through your day. You will develop an appetite for its sweetness. You just might develop a sweet tooth.
SocietyThe Post and Courier

FAITH AND VALUES: Are you carrying excess baggage?

Why is it most people, most of the time, seem to be carrying things? Shakespeare’s explanation: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women are merely players .” Obviously, what we are carrying about with us all the time are our props; those carry-on items which define our parts and help our scenes along. Station yourself along a busy city street and you will note all manner of props parading by. You might even amuse yourself by guessing at the plots and characters they suggest. Much of it will be standard costuming, of course; umbrellas, sweaters, coats, shawls and the like, which only suggest the climatic conditions of the day.
Religionprogressivechristianity.org

Are you no longer drawn to the faith of your community?

I am an Anglican, but having accepted the concept of a non-theistic God, I feel uncomfortable attending church with all its outdated forms of worship. To leave the church, however, is to lose my “church family” and the human contact, as well as my part in the church’s ministries, all essential to the expression of God’s love. What shall I do?
Religionsportswar.com

God Bless and praying for you...

Losing my father earlier this year has impacted me more than I ever thought possible. Knowing he is in heaven and will meet me at the gates one day gives me peace.
ReligionEastern New Mexico News

Faith: Hope you know you have a Father who absolutely loves you

I didn’t remember it being quite that far down. I don’t remember being so tempted to “loft” the ball. And what in the world is wrong with these rented shoes? Or maybe it’s the lane surface? This just doesn’t feel right; in fact, it feels kinda terrible. “It” was a...
Religionvcyamerica.org

Invitation to Pray

Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not. (Jeremiah 33:3) God encourages us to pray. They tell us that prayer is a pious exercise which has no influence except upon the mind engaged in it. We know better. Our experience gives the lie a thousand times over to this infidel assertion. Here Jehovah, the living God, distinctly promises to answer the prayer of His servant. Let us call upon Him again and admit no doubt upon the question of His hearing us and answering us. He that made the ear, shall He not hear? He that gave parents a love to their children, will He not listen to the cries of His own sons and daughters!
Des Moines, IAdmdiocese.org

News: Voice of the Hawkeyes makes faith a priority

Sports commentator and devout Catholic Gary Dolphin, voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes, gave the keynote address at the Iowa Catholic Men’s Conference on Saturday, May 22 at the Embassy Suites in downtown Des Moines. “I love the beliefs and the teachings of the Catholic Church and my day starts with...
Religionpanolawatchman.com

Focus on Faith Devotional: Do you have the right stuff?

King Saul worried that little David was no match for the giant, Goliath, as revealed in 1 Samuel 17:32-49. However, David put aside the armor of the king and went out to face the giant with a slingshot and five smooth stones. David challenged Goliath saying, “You come to me with sword and spear and javelin; but I come to you in the name of the Lord” (v.45). David threw one stone, which struck the giant’s forehead. “And Goliath fell face down on the ground” (v.49). We learn from David that it takes the right stuff for Christians to defeat the powerful forces of Satan with which we daily do battle. Victorious Christians possess the same qualities that enabled David to defeat Goliath.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

YouDay: How are you applying your faith?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When we hear the word faith we immediate think of a religious experience. But faith is greater than an religious experience. Faith is an internal law that unlocks the power to manifest and believe anything you desire in your life. Faith is the unseen internal mechanism that unlocks the unseen granting it permission to transition to the seen realm. Anything you desire in life already exist. It is locked in the faith is a living law found in your spirit and its the original law of attraction.
Religionblackaby.org

Praying but Not Believing

When she recognized Peter’s voice, because of her gladness she did not open the gate, but ran in and announced that Peter stood before the gate. But they said to her, “You are beside yourself!” Yet she kept insisting that it was so. So they said, “It is his angel.” Acts 12:14-15.
Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

Thank You For Showing Me How Love Could Be

An open letter to a love from the past. It’s been a while. I’m not even sure where to start. Rest assured, I have nothing but good memories and good things to say about you. I had not expected anything to happen, let alone meet someone with who I’d connect...
ReligionRecorder

Faith Matters: Thank you! A list of good things to celebrate

As I write this article for the Recorder, it is a beautiful, sunny summer day. On a day like this, it is easy to remember the scripture, “this is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24) Those words could not...
Religionignatiansolidarity.net

What Is Keeping Me from My Faith?

Yesterday’s gospel from Mark invites us into imaginative prayer: Imagine you are someone who gets on the boat with Jesus. He falls asleep on a cushion when all of a sudden, violent waves come crashing into the boat and it begins to fill up. You look over and Jesus is still sleeping. You start to panic. You don’t want to wake him, but you also don’t want to drown or die. So, you end up waking him up just to find out that he stops the storm immediately, and there was nothing to worry about the whole time. Think to yourself, “You were literally in the boat with Jesus, the Son of God, and yet you still doubted that everything would be okay—what is it exactly that you were fearing? Why was it so easy to doubt Jesus and his abilities?”