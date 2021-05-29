Voices of Faith: Will you pray for me?

But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. Your faith is so important to God that without faith it is impossible to please Him. Faith in the finished work of Jesus is the opposite of faith in your own works. It is the work of Jesus that saved and favored you with unconditional love on Calvary. You can’t save yourself or win favor from God. You can’t earn what has already been earned. You are favored by God because of the finished work of the Grace of Jesus. Jesus already took your sins, your sickness, your pain so that they don’t have to define who you are.