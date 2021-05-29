Portage County crime reports

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive. • A homeless man, 47, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest after he allegedly refused to stop running while Portage County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to arrest him on warrants for burglary, domestic violence, and violating a protection order on Pleasant Avenue on May 19 and when they caught him and were trying to handcuff him, he pulled out a knife and stabbed himself in the neck. The sheriff’s office said that while the man was still holding the knife, he was subjected to electric shock and taken to a hospital for treatment of the neck injury. The man was booked into Portage County Jail on May 21, arraigned in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna on May 24 and ordered held on a $100,000 bond, with an order that he undergo a mental health evaluation.