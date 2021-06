Just as the Pro Sprints A-Main was on the track getting formed up for the start Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway, it started to rain. Persistent light rain for about a half an hour forced officials to call off the remainder of the night due to the track being too wet to get back into racing shape. The Knoxville Raceway announced that there would be double features next week for the 410 class. The make up features for the 360 and Pro Sprints will be announced later.