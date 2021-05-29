Pella School District Offering Free Meals This Summer

All children in the Pella area can get free meals this summer. Pella Community School District Superintendent Greg Ebeling says five breakfasts and five lunches will be provided every Wednesday, starting June 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at Jefferson Intermediate School near the corner of Vermeer Road and East 13th Street in Pella. Ebeling says children of all ages and from any school can receive the meals free of charge — he does request families pre-register if possible to ensure enough food is prepared weekly. Sign up is available at this link: