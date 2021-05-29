Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

Pella School District Offering Free Meals This Summer

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll children in the Pella area can get free meals this summer. Pella Community School District Superintendent Greg Ebeling says five breakfasts and five lunches will be provided every Wednesday, starting June 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at Jefferson Intermediate School near the corner of Vermeer Road and East 13th Street in Pella. Ebeling says children of all ages and from any school can receive the meals free of charge — he does request families pre-register if possible to ensure enough food is prepared weekly. Sign up is available at this link:

www.kniakrls.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Society
Pella, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Society
City
Pella, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfasts#Charity#Free School Meals#Vermeer Road#Request Families#East 13th Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Middle School Donations

Pella Middle School Students Trace Hopkins, Emma Wick, Emerson Wogen, and Evalee VanZee discuss the annual social studies concession stand, and making donations to non-profit organizations. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Pella Middle School students spotlighted for donating checks

PELLA — Students from Pella Middle School were recognized on Friday for both their character and charitable work. Around the beginning of lunch hour, five students of each grade level were acknowledged for demonstrating the pillars of characters. The 7th grade students who were presented the Character Awards were Abigail...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Middle School Students Recognized, Donate to Charity

It was a day for recognition and celebration at Pella Middle School as the end of the school year approaches. Seventh and eighth grade students demonstrating outstanding behavior were recognized by the Pella Middle School Student Council Friday through Character Counts, including the following individuals:. 8th Grade: Kytilin Plate, Claire...
Marion, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Marion Students and Parents Want to End School Year Early

It's been a tough year for the Marion Independent School District. The pandemic of last year. The derecho which damaged buildings and property. And lets just not get into the mascot name change fiasco. So you can see why students and parents wish this school year would just get over already! Well, CBS2 reports that a new petition has been started to end the school year in Marion a week early.