Indianola, IA

Indianola Aquatic Center Opening Delayed

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 17 days ago

Due to cold temperatures and expected high’s in the 60’s or below this weekend, the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Indianola will not open as scheduled. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the pool’s closing policy states that if the temperature is 72 degrees or cooler at 12:30 pm, the Aquatic Center will not open. Weather will be monitored, and once conditions improve the pool will reopen. For more information, click below.

