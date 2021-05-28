Cancel
Bryan, OH

Beverly “Jean” McNeal, 91

 18 days ago

Beverly “Jean” McNeal, 91, formerly of West Unity and of Bryan, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. Jean was born August 29, 1929 in American Falls, Idaho, the daughter of the late Harvey and Candace (Adams) Beatty. She married Clinton “Mac” McNeal on September 2, 1951 in Battle Creek, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on September 1, 1980. Jean worked in the payroll department at Michigan State University and worked at Mendolson’s Egg Company. In her free time, Jean enjoyed crafting, crocheting, reading, discussing politics, and having coffee with her friends.

