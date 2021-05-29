Acne Studios Just Made Its Own Jordans

The Air Jordan 13 Low will be dropping in a GS exclusive “Very Berry” colorway that will give the kiddos a special rendition to sport this summer. Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 13 will be taking a break from its higher cut version this summer to offer the kid’s a new Low rendition of the Retro silhouette. Combining the highlight of the design Very Berry, with the addition of Black and White, the new edition will likely be a must grab this summer for many. Featuring a Black and Very Berry leather design with black suede in the rear, the red color is paired with black throughout the majority of the design with branded portions, the tongue, and lacing system reaching donning one of the hues. To give a break from the bred frenzy, a white rubber midsole is placed in at the bottoms which complements the upper and the red outsole perfectly.