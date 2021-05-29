Acne Studios Just Made Its Own Jordans
Key Features: What stands out of course is that the sneaker's silhouette boasts an uncanny resemblance to Nike's Air Jordan 4. Editor’s Notes: You know that saying, "If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck." Well, according to Acne Studios' latest footwear offering that idiom isn't entirely true – if it looks like a Jordan 4, swims like a Jordan 4, and quacks like a Jordan 4... it's probably Acne Studio's new sneaker?www.highsnobiety.com