Bobby Love’s is one of the quieter, cozier bars along North Halsted that’s perfect for grabbing a beer and singing your favorite karaoke songs. Bobby, the owner for over 20 years, opened this place for people of all orientations to be able to kick back, relax, and sing “Believe” by Cher or “Turn Back Time” by Cher or literally anything by Cher. Order a beer, sing your heart out from 8-11pm, and enjoy the breeze coming in from the front bay window.