Yuki Tsunoda Working On Radio Anger

It’s not just Yuki Tsunoda‘s Bahrain debut that made this rookie stand out, it’s his frustrated radio messages as well.

However, Tsunoda said in the recent Beyond The Grid podcast that he is working on ‘controlling’ himself on the radio for future Grands Prix.

While in Bahrain, Tsunoda argued that being calm is his “weakest point” and called Imola the “traffic paradise”; and was instructed to “calm down” by his race engineer after a radio exchange in Spain.

After his Spanish Grand Prix outburst, the young Japanese driver said his radio communications were a problem for both himself and his team, and is something that he has been working on improving.

“Controlling myself is now the main topic for me now, 100%, and especially in Barcelona I was fully out of control. I don’t know why but I just pressed the radio. I didn’t have to, but I just pressed the radio.

“I don’t know why but I had to shout at them. this is definitely now my weak point and I have to now really improve on this radio communications. And from there it was getting better for radio things and I think it could be [even] better,” said Tsunoda.

The incoming radio communications most frustrate Tsunoda when he’s pushing hard or on a flying lap – something other drivers also find annoying.

“I don’t know why I get too heated up in the [cockpit]. I really like to do the lap by myself naturally, even like I don’t want to have something disturb in my push lap, especially if I’m having quite a good lap. I think most of the drivers have the same thing.”

The AlphaTauri racer added that he is aware of just how important radio messages delivered to engineers back on the pit wall are.

“I think radio communication is the most important thing for Formula 1 especially; there’s no point to shout on the radio, and if you want advice from then, say ‘what’s the issue now and what’s the limitation of the car now?’ really calm, and they are going to support us.

“If you just shout, they can’t do anything. Radio communications are important,” concluded Tsunoda.