A good school is always on the move, always considering ways to improve the program and/or the facilities, always looking to the future. That is certainly true of Suffield Academy, whose most recent plan for improvement is a new dormitory on its main campus. Actually, the idea was formed some years ago, when the school renovated a large red barn that can be seen from Main Street, with the idea of building a matching dorm to its south. From the beginning of the planning period, the town’s Historic District Commission was involved, and the approvals for both buildings were obtained from the town in 2016 and recently renewed.