(OLNEY) The Ridgway Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society has its next meeting next Tuesday night, October 19th, at the First Presbyterian Church in Olney, starting at 7:00. This month’s program is titled “A Mosaic of Natural Treasures on the Illinois Landscape” and will be presented by Sami Childerson, a native of rural Effingham County, with the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission. The meeting is open to the public and face coverings are required per State Health Department recommendations.

OLNEY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO