Richland County, IL

IWA / WHEAT TOUR / HIGHEST YIELDS IN RICHLAND AND REGIONAL COUNTIES

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) Results from Tuesday’s Southern Illinois Wheat Tour are out. Hosted by the Illinois Wheat Association, the collective average yield was determined to be just over 70 bushels (70.13) per acre for 2021, the highest tour estimate since 2018. If realized that would be a slight improvement from the statewide average yield of 68 bushels per acre last season, but down from the USDA’s current estimate of 74 bushels in Illinois. While the tour estimates account for only the southern half of Illinois, which grows about 80% of the wheat statewide, the average yield estimates on the tour ranged from 58 to 80 bushels, with a lot of variations between individual fields, plus some disease and lack of moisture noted in areas. While the lowest single field yield estimates on the tour 30-40% were in Madison, St. Clair, Gallatin, and Macoupin Counties, the highest single field estimate was 125 bushels per acre in Richland County, followed by Clinton County at 96 bushels, then Randolph (92), Washington (90), and Clay and Jasper Counties both at 88 bushels.

www.freedom929.com
