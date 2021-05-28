THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER

(OLNEY/NEWTON) An upper level weather disturbance hanging over the Midwest will give us plenty of clouds and an overcast sky today, although we will stay cool and dry. As a high pressure extends into the Midwest from the south tomorrow, we’ll start off with a fair sky tomorrow before out next weather-maker moves in with rain chances mostly Saturday night and through the day on Sunday, however their could be a few stray showers by Saturday afternoon. The scattered rain will end Monday and after a dry day Tuesday, more rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for continued weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and up-to-date weather forecast details.

