THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER

By Mark Weiler
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the article(NEWTON/OLNEY) Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in our downstate area yesterday (Thursday) afternoon as...

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) An upper level weather disturbance hanging over the Midwest will give us plenty of clouds and an overcast sky today, although we will stay cool and dry. As a high pressure extends into the Midwest from the south tomorrow, we’ll start off with a fair sky tomorrow before out next weather-maker moves in with rain chances mostly Saturday night and through the day on Sunday, however their could be a few stray showers by Saturday afternoon. The scattered rain will end Monday and after a dry day Tuesday, more rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for continued weather updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and up-to-date weather forecast details.
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Severe Weather Possible Sunday Afternoon, Evening

Showers and storms return to the Ozarks late tonight. The National Weather Service says lightning and hail will be the main risks tonight and again tomorrow morning. The best chance for severe storms will be Sunday afternoon and evening across the entire listening area.
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

Friday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (10/22)

Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. We are seeing much drier conditions this evening but have the chance for light scattered showers through the rest of the night. We accumulated 0.13" of precipitation so far today in Portland. Amounts were heavier along the coast and into Eastern Oregon. Overnight, showers will pick up. Lows will be mild again.
