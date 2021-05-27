Cancel
How to get prospects to come to you

bizjournals
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery business needs new business. Call them customers or prospects, if you like. You spend hours and days finding them, engaging with them and persuading them to meet with you or visit your office. Everyone secretly wants the magic strategy that gets them lining up outside your door, like shoppers...

www.bizjournals.com
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

When looking for investments that have the potential to be held forever, it's beneficial not to only look at the latest technological craze or most disruptive businesses. As Amazon founder Jeff Bezos believes, the focus should be on what stays the same, as opposed to what we think might change in the future.
Pasadena, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Green Dot Launches MoneyCard With WalMart

Pasadena-based fintech company Green Dot Corp. and retailing giant Walmart Inc. have teamed up to launch the Walmart MoneyCard, which offers demand deposit accounts to help the retailer's customers save money. Walmart's 1 million MoneyCard holders can access Green Dot's digital banking platform and other money management features. Julia Unger,...
Retailnrf.com

NRF Retail Converge: Day 3

NRF Retail Converge continues this week with sessions featuring leaders from retailers across the industry. Check out the recap below and join us at the virtual event through Friday, June 25 to learn from more retail experts. Sam's Club is positioning its stores as showrooms with member experience at the...
Technologyprogressivegrocer.com

Fresh is the Future: How a unified, fresh-first solution gets you there

Webinar Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT. The future of grocery is fresh-first and tech-driven. As grocers work to capture market share in a playing field with competitors like Amazon, meeting customer desires by being the best in fresh is crucial to success.Yet, keeping shelves stocked costs the retail grocery industry hundreds of billions of dollars in shrink and labor inefficiencies. That’s because, until now, technology has only catered to non-perishables, leaving fresh departments to rely on siloed, manual processes and technology that cannot handle the complexities of fresh food. Today, a transformative new AI-powered fresh solution is unifying the disjointed processes of fresh and powering profitable fresh departments. In this webinar, attendees will learn:
Economyconsiderable.com

When Costco checks your receipt, it’s not because they think you’re stealing

You know the drill. After paying for your three-month supply of granola bars and a decade’s worth of sandwich bags, a Costco employee will ask for your receipt. She’ll glance in your cart and — I always assumed — confirm those 90 cans of Sprite were bought and paid for. But there’s more going on here than simple theft prevention.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Krispy Kreme, Inc (DNUT) Announces 26.7M Share IPO at $21-$24/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Krispy Kreme, Inc (DNUT) announced a 26,666,667 share IPO at $21-$24 per share. Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Over its 83-year...
Newport Beach, CAtheenterpriseleader.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CarsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Beware of bogus rental car schemes

The surge in leisure travel as pandemic restrictions lift and a tight supply of rental cars have brought out the criminals this summer, consumer watchdogs say. The Federal Trade Commission as well as consumer groups and rental companies are warning travelers about schemes that lure them into booking phony reservations through fake customer service numbers and websites.
Stockspulse2.com

EXPR Stock Price Increased 24.13%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) increased 24.13% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) increased 24.13% yesterday, going from a previous close of $5.72 to $7.10. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price increased 55.02% this past week.
Cell Phonesdyernews.com

2021 Bumped Review — Yes You Really Can Earn Stocks When You Shop

Some time ago, I distinctly remember scrolling through Instagram and coming across an ad for an app called Bumped. In the ad, it showed a transaction where someone had made a purchase at Starbucks and earned a small share of Starbucks stock as a reward. Obviously, as someone who reviews plenty of cashback apps and other finance tools, I found this idea deeply intriguing, but I did have some questions and, admittedly, some low expectations. Still, I joined the waitlist and, sometime later, got word that I was now officially able to give the app a shot.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nike, FedEx, Bank of America and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Nike —Shares of the shoe giant popped about 5% in extended trading on Thursday following its better-than-expected quarterly results. Nike reported earnings of 93 cents per share, outpacing Refinitiv estimates by 42 cents. Revenue came in at $12.34 billion, topping estimates of $11.01 billion. Digital sales were up 41% since last year and 147% from two years ago.
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Lasser from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3449.08, close to its 52-week high of $3554.00. According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1%...
RetailEntrepreneur

2 Retail Stocks I’ll Hold Forever

The retail industry is among the fastest recovering industries from the pandemic-driven recession, boosted by the continuing adoption of digital platforms and increasing foot traffic in physical stores this year. We believe the industry’s structural changes position mega retailers Walmart (WMT) and Costco Wholesale (COST) for continued growth. Read on.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsdenversun.com

Off Price Retail Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Stein Mart, Walmart, Amazon

Latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Off Price Retail Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of COVID-19 Outbreak- Off Price Retail. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Off Price Retail market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Stein Mart, Walmart, Amazon Inc., TJX Companies, Aldi Einkauf, CVS Health, Costco etal, Kohl's, Target Corporation, DollarTree, Ross Stores, Tesco, Kroger, Marshalls, Burlington Coat Factory, Schwarz Unternehmens Treuhand KG, Carrefour, J. C. Penney & Home Depot.