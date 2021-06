Alt-pop fave K.Flay‘s latest EP exorcises demons across five bold new tracks - here, she talks us through each, one by one. This song is all about catharsis. So many of us spend our daily lives tiptoeing around things, apologising, deferring and making ourselves small. But there inevitably comes a moment when the dam breaks, and you are compelled to express your frustration or your hurt or your shame or your whatever. I feel like this song pushed me to the brink of my own sanity, largely because it made me uncomfortable, like, is it ok for me to be this angry? Is it ok to say fuck you?