When mountain climber Julie Beall-McKelvey was last in the news, she was preparing to conquer Mount Aconcagua in Argentina. Aconcagua boasts may impressive titles such as the highest peak outside of Asia, as well as the highest peak in the Americas and the southern and western hemispheres. With an elevation of 22,841 feet, Aconcagua was the third stop in Beall-McKelvey’s quest to climb the seven highest summits in the world.