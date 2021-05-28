Cancel
Park City, UT

Park City Luxury Real Estate Agent Nancy Tallman Provides Insight to Utah Buyers Searching for Their Dream Homes

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMass relocation from San Francisco, New York, and other major cities has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in booming housing markets across the western United States. As a proud member of the Park City community, luxury real estate strategist, and co-author of the Amazon best-selling book, The Essential Guide to Buying and Selling Luxury Real Estate: Insights from America's Top Luxury Agents, Nancy Tallman provides weekly insights into the Park City real estate market on her blog.

