2 Concerts: Rachael & Vilray / Loudon Wainwright III & Vince Giordano

By Public Editor
NPR
 18 days ago

The music duo Rachael & Vilray perform songs from their debut album — new songs written by Vilray that could have been on the radio in the '30s and '40s, and songs from the '20s and '30s. We'll also hear from Loudon Wainwright III and Vince Giordano. They teamed up...

Loudon Wainwright Iii
Justin Chang
Emma Stone
Vince Giordano
Fats Waller
#Wainwright#Concerts#Rachael Vilray
