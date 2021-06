Do Not Be Sober: as the plot reveals the ugliness of revenge. But Still Cheer: for the actors and actresses who do whatever it takes to make it big in show business!. Acting is tough, and not just in Hollywood. In fact, performing on stage could just as well be as hard as acting in front of a camera. Furthermore, melodrama and passion for the arts oftentimes do result in dire consequences. That is one of the main lessons from the film Being Julia.