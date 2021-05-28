Cancel
Guardant Health Files Lawsuit Against Natera for Misleading Oncologists

By Jammy Dixon
theubj.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuardant Health, Inc., a main precision oncology company, today documented a lawsuit against Natera, Inc. for false advertising, unfair competition, and unlawful trade practices, identifying with misleading statements Natera has made about its own products and the performance of Guardant Health’s new oncology test, Guardant Reveal™. Guardant Health asked the federal court in San Francisco, California for an order keeping Natera from proceeding to offer these false or misleading expressions and requiring Natera to make corrective moves.

