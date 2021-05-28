Guardant Health Files Lawsuit Against Natera for Misleading Oncologists

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® (NCCN ®) hosted a virtual NCCN Policy Summit examining the impact of the past year on oncology policy in America. The program, "Defining the 'New Normal'— 2021 and the State of Cancer Care in America Following 2020," brought together a diverse group of experts to discuss the resumption of recommended screening and clinical trials, how to apply health innovations from the COVID-19 pandemic to cancer treatment, and what concrete steps can be taken to address the systemic inequalities that lead to disparities in outcomes.