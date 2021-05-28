Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Intimate Converastion with Jneyde Williams, Winning artist for the Black American Library Card

bklynlibrary.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black American Library Card Project is a community partnership for a limited-edition library card celebrating the history, contributions and culture of Black Americans. This summer, Brooklyn Public Library will release a limited-edition library card celebrating Black American history, contributions and culture, in partnership with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Brooklyn’s Community Boards. The card will be released as part of Brooklyn Public Library’s Juneteenth 2021 celebrations, the first year this holiday will be recognized as a City, State and public school holiday.

www.bklynlibrary.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
Person
Wendy Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American History#Black Americans#Community Boards#Brooklyn Public Library#State#Community Board 3#Arts Culture Committee#Macon Library#Bpl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

City to invest $31 million in Brooklyn parks, including new park in Williamsburg

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New York City will spend $31 million on a new park in Williamsburg and renovations in three existing parks, the Brooklyn Paper reported. “Increasing access to open space and improving parkland is integral to building healthy communities,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, per the Brooklyn Paper. “These four projects set to begin work in Brooklyn reflect our effort to continuously invest in our neighborhoods and offer New Yorkers much needed respite and recreation.”
Brooklyn, NYnewyorkled.com

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 2021 Event Season Is ON!

That which appears on this page comes courtesy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s latest newsletter:. BROOKLYN, May 17, 2021 — Every year, Brooklyn Bridge Park welcomes over 5 million visitors, with thousands coming to enjoy Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s free, public programs in the Park. After a challenging 2020, Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP) and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) are excited to announce the launch of a rich season of programming. Without ever having to leave New York City, visitors and locals alike can take part in an enriching season of arts and culture, fitness, recreation, environmental education, and volunteer opportunities from May to October — watch music and dance performers rehearse under the Manhattan skyline at the Conservancy’s Open Studios Residency, move to an outdoor Waterfront Workout with a top-tier fitness instructor, listen to a sunset reading with a favorite poet at Books Beneath the Bridge, launch for a kayaking excursion onto the East River, and more.
Westport, CTWestport News

Woog's World: New Westporters haven't yet seen town at its best

It’s old news by now: Newcomers fleeing Manhattan and Brooklyn, N.Y. during the pandemic have poured into the suburbs. Confirmation of the trend came recently, with a special twist — Westport has gained more residents (672) since 2019 than any other place in Connecticut. Some had expected to move, at...
New York City, NYmymodernmet.com

JR’s Socially Conscious Street Art Celebrated in Largest Museum Exhibition Yet

French street artist JR is the subject of a major exhibition opening at London's Saatchi Gallery. JR: Chronicles is the largest solo museum exhibition of the acclaimed artist's work and features his iconic installations from over the past 15 years. First opening in New York, the expanded exhibition is now celebrating JR's career on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

DDC issues $215M design-build RFQ

The NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) issued Request for Qualifications (RFQ) under the agency’s developing design-build program for two large community recreation centers in Brooklyn and Staten Island, together valued at more than $215 million. DDC Commissioner Jamie Torres-Springer, said “All interested firms are encouraged to respond including...
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
Brooklyn, NYBillboard

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Returns With Headliner Ari Lennox

BRIC, a Brooklyn-based arts and media institution, announced the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival will return once again to the Prospect Park bandshell with live, in-person performances. Last year’s season of the concert series was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reinvented as a virtual two-day event. For the...
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Extell unveils America’s highest infinity pool

Brooklyn’s tallest residential tower, Brooklyn Point, has just unveiled the highest infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere. Situated 680 feet above the ground – making it higher than the famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel pool in Singapore – the 27-foot-long pool offers nearly 360-degree views of the skyline. Set atop...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Who's running for City Council in Brooklyn: District 38

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) Primary elections for the New York City Council will be held June 22. The New York City Council is responsible for proposing and voting on legislation for the city. The 51 councilmembers wield an immense amount of power in deciding how the city manages housing, development, policing, education and other elements of city bureaucracy.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

COVID-19 Update in Brooklyn

Masks will no longer be mandated in New York come Wednesday. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he would be lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated New Yorkers, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask and social distancing guidelines released last week. Masks will still be...
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in NYC

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

Power of Two Celebrates Relocation to Brownsville

Power of Two, a parent support organization, celebrated the grand opening of its newly relocated office at 21 Livonia Avenue in Brownsville last weekend with parents, children and local officials. Power of Two helps parents develop the tools they need to help raise their children into confident and free-thinking individuals...