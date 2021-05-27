Cancel
Westminster, MA

Evelyn (Meldrum) Giammalvo

 21 days ago

She was the wife of the late Peter Giammalvo and mother of the late Peter D. Giammalvo. Evelyn leaves her son, Paul D. Giammalvo of Indonesia; two daughters, Ruth "Penny" Perini of South Korea and Shirley Starzynski of Gardner: one daughter-in-law, Connie Giammalvo of Cape Cod; eight grandchildren, Sanford Jones of South Korea and Mo Jones of Syria, Danny Giammalvo of Fitchburg, Julie Starzynski of Atlanta, Dawn Deluca and her husband Michael of Leominster, Craig Starzynski of Gardner, Katie Dunnell and her husband Justin of Stafford Springs, Ct, Colin Giammalvo and his wife Lacey of VA, and Joedee Foster and her husband Matt of Sharon: as well as Xuyen Nguyen, Binh Duong and their families and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

