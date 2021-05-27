Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Pushing Human Extremes

spacecenter.org
 17 days ago

Hear from a NASA astronaut every Friday and Saturday! Find out how space explorers train and prepare for life in orbit. Enhance your experience with Breakfast with an Astronaut to get a glimpse into the space program from an astronaut's perspective while enjoying a delicious breakfast catered by Wolfgang Puck.

spacecenter.org
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 11 June, 2021

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight. They include the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.
Aerospace & Defensefreenews.live

NASA first showed a rocket that will send astronauts to the moon

NASA first showed one of its main developments – Space Launch System (SLS) rockets, they will be responsible for launching astronauts to the moon. These devices are taller than the Statue of Liberty. NASA engineers have assembled the first of their powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rockets, which will take...
Virginia StateSpaceNews.com

New Virginia spaceport head seeks to increase launch activity

WASHINGTON — The new head of Virginia’s commercial spaceport on Wallops Island says he wants to increase launch activity at the site, while acknowledging that there are limits as to how big it can grow. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced June 10 that Roosevelt “Ted” Mercer Jr., a retired...
Aerospace & Defensejioforme.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Launches First Science Campaign on Mars-WhatsApp?

Six-wheeled scientists are heading south to explore the bottom of the Jezero Crater in search of signs of ancient microbial life. On June 1, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover began the scientific phase of its mission by leaving the “Octavia E. Butler” landing site. Until recently, Rover has undergone system testing or test runs to support the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s one-month flight test.
New York City, NYNew York Post

NASA rocket launch will be visible from New York City this week

New Yorkers who missed the recent solar eclipse will still be able to catch something streaking across the sky this week, NASA says. A rocket set to launch from the space agency’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 7 a.m. Tuesday will be visible on the East Coast, including in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, NASA said.
AstronomyDigital Trends

Space station photo attempts to convey satellite’s high speed

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet has been taking lots of photos of Earth and beyond since arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this year. Some of his photographic efforts have been simply stunning, but now the French astronaut is turning his attention to a new project that involves capturing images that attempt to convey the high speed at which the space station orbits Earth.
Cape Canaveral, FLspacecoastdaily.com

U.S. Space Force Encapsulates GPS III SV-05 Satellite Within Payload Ahead of SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch June 17

BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center’s Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle 05 satellite was encapsulated within a SpaceX payload fairing at Astrotech Space Operations Florida facility on June 9 in preparation for its upcoming launch scheduled for June 17, 2021, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Aerospace & Defensefoxwilmington.com

NASA approves asteroid-hunting space telescope to monitor near-Earth objects

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory announced Friday that the agency has approved a new infrared space telescope in the effort to help advance planetary defense efforts. The Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope (NEO Surveyor) will move to the next phase of mission development at JPL after a successful review that moved the mission forward into preliminary design.
Aerospace & DefenseEngadget

Blue Origin sells seat aboard its first human flight for $28 million

Someone was very eager to join Jeff and Mark Bezos aboard Blue Origin's first tourist flight on July 20th, it seems. The private spaceflight firm has sold a seat aboard New Shepherd's first human spaceflight for a whopping $28 million through an auction. Blue Origin isn't naming the winner until sometime in the weeks ahead, but noted that almost 7,600 people worldwide registered for the bidding process.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Northrop Grumman’s Pegasus rocket launches U.S. Space Force mission

WASHINGTON — A Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket launched the U.S. Space Force’s Tactically Responsive Launch-2 (TacRL-2) mission June 13 at 1:11 a.m. Pacific from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The payload was successfully deployed its intended orbit, a Space Force spokesman confirmed on Sunday. Pegasus is an air-launched rocket...
Aerospace & Defensedailymagazine.news

SLS: First view of Nasa's assembled 'megarocket'

Nasa has assembled the first of its powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rockets, which will carry humans to the Moon this decade. On Friday, engineers at Florida's Kennedy Space Center finished lowering the 65m (212ft) -tall core stage in-between two smaller booster rockets. It's the first time all three key...
Aerospace & Defensenewsnetnebraska.org

The European Space Agency joins NASA on a special mission to Venus

It’s fun time Veneer Foreman. Our sister planet, which has been the target of one mission since the 1980s, is now the focus of not one or two, but three NASA and ESA missions. Together, they promise a closer look at the Morning Star and some of the processes that may have made this world so different from ours.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Relativity Space Gets a Huge Investment to Take on SpaceX With Reusable Rockets

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and that competition is a great way to foster progress and innovation. If these truisms are to be believed, then the NewSpace industry is destined to benefit from the presence of Relativity Space, a commercial space company based in Los Angeles. At the same time, SpaceX founder Elon Musk should be flattered that Tim Ellis and Jordan Noone (founders of Relativity Space) are following his example.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

NASA Is Planning Their First-Ever Visit to the Dark Side of the Moon

For the first time in its history, NASA is planning a mission to the dark side of the Moon. The new plans involve three commercial delivery missions to the Moon’s surface, which will take place across multiple trips per year in order to aid in scientific research into Earth’s nearest neighbor. Two of those payload suites will be aimed for the far side of the Moon, heading to the Schrödinger basin, which NASA explains is a large impact crater near the lunar South Pole. One of those payloads will carry two seismometers as part of the preparation for the Artemis program to put astronauts back on the Moon and establish a long-term base there, while the other payload will deliver the Lunar Instrumentation for Thermal Exploration with Rapidity pneumatic drill as well as the Lunar Magnetotelluric Sounder, used to investigate heat flows and electrical conductivity of the basin itself.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceflight Now

Pegasus rocket successful in responsive launch demonstration

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. A Northrop Grumman Pegasus rocket dropped from the belly...
Astronomywindermeresun.com

DART May Help To Save Planet Earth

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.