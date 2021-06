Based on one game in particular during the 2020 season, Miami’s run defense became a huge point of focus this offseason. And that was the final game of the regular season where the U allowed 554 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on 55 rushing attempts (10.1 yards per carry) against UNC in a 62-26 loss. To be fair, the Tar Heels featured a running tandem of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, who ended up being the third and fifth running backs selected in April’s NFL Draft and the Canes’ matchup was the last time the duo had to impress evaluators as they sat out their bowl game. Regardless, the effort was abysmal.