Yorktown, TX

Alvin Stanchos

dewittcountytoday.com
 18 days ago

Alvin Stanchos died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Yorktown, Texas at the age of 85 after a brief illness compounded by Alzheimers. Alvin was born to Alvin A.E. Stanchos Sr. and Elenora Constance Muschalek Stanchos on Oct. 9, 1935 in Yorktown at their apartment in the home of the A.A. Ladner family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Linda Fehn Stanchos, infant twin siblings Leonard Fred Stanchos and Ursula Lynette Stanchos, and parents-in-law John English Thames Sr. and Rebie Jewelle Robbins Thames.

